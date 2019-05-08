|
Peter James Vanden Dorpel
Whiting - Peter James Vanden Dorpel, 93, of Whiting, NJ passed away Sunday May 5, 2019 at Crestwood Manor, Whiting. Born and raised in Lodi, NJ, Peter had moved to Crestwood Manor in 2005. During his time in Lodi he was active with the Faith Reformed Church where he enjoyed singing and also was the past president of the Lodi Vol. Ambulance Corp. Peter was a proud WWII US Navy Veteran serving in the South Pacific which later led to his membership with the VFW. Peter owned and operated the Garfield Transmission Exchange and was well known and respected for his wild fowl carvings.
Peter was predeceased by his first wife Ada, his son John Vanden Dorpel and his brother Neil Vanden Dorpel. Surviving are his loving wife of seven years Barbara, two daughters, Doris Woods and her husband Peter, Joanne Castelli and her husband Louis, two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday May 10, 2019 from 9 am - 10 am at the Whiting Bible Church, 95 Lacey Rd., Whiting, NJ 08759 with a funeral service to follow at 10 am. Interment will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Park, 750 Passaic Ave., Clifton, NJ 07012. Services are under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Rd., Whiting, NJ 08759 and online condolences may be sent by visiting
www.andersoncampbellwhiting.com