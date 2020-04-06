|
|
Peter Joseph Latona
Hasbrouck Heights - Peter Joseph Latona, loving husband, proud father of two, and doting grandfather of four, passed away peacefully in his Hasbrouck Heights home after a brief illness on April 5.
Peter was born on March 22, 1954 to Giacomo and Rose (Menna) Latona, the oldest of six children. Peter grew up in Garfield, NJ and graduated in 1972 from Don Bosco Preparatory High School. After three years attending St. Peter's College in Jersey City, he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving aboard the U.S.S. Ranger as an intelligence officer. On July 11, 1976 he married Debra (Sferruzza) Latona, his high school sweetheart. They raised one son Jack Anthony, and a daughter, Danielle. For the past 17 years, Peter and Debra owned and managed two daycare centers: Nursery Rhymes Pre-School & Kindergarten in Saddle Brook, NJ, and Playmate Too Infant Care Center in Lodi, NJ.
Peter most enjoyed spending time with his four grandchildren, was an avid reader of military and espionage fiction, and loved taking Sunday morning rides on his Harley Davidson. Peter was the former Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus chapter 12413, a member of the American Legion, and served as a president of the Holy Family Society which, along with his family, runs the annual Feast of Saint Joseph Dinner for charity.
Peter was preceded in death by his mother, Rose. He is survived by his wife Debra, his son Jack and daughter Danielle, his son-in-law Carlo and daughter-in-law Gina, his granddaughters Gianna, Ella, and Nora, and his grandson, Peter. He is also survived by his father, his four brothers Vincent, Jack, John and Thomas, his sister Joanne, and a large extended family.
Services will be private. A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com