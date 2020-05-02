Peter Joseph Marrocco



Mantoloking Shores - Peter Joseph Marrocco, 91, of Mantoloking Shores, NJ died peacefully at home surrounded by the love of his wife and daughters on May 1, 2020. Peter was a licensed funeral director in New Jersey and Florida. He owned and was president of Marrocco Funeral Home, of Passaic NJ, for 48 years. He was a member of the New Jersey Funeral Directors Association of Monmouth and Ocean Counties. He was a 4th Degree Member of Knights of Columbus in Brick.



Peter graduated from Passaic High School, was a proud graduate of Valley Forge Military Academy and College, Wayne, PA, and McAllister School of Embalming, NYC. In 1949, while a cadet at Valley Forge, Peter wrote the school song "Spirit of the Forge" which is still sung 71 years later.



Peter was a trustee of NJ Foster Grandparent Foundation and vice chairman of NJ Foster Grandparent Program Advisory Council. For his outstanding dedication, he received the Bertha Bailey Award in 1987.



Peter was born in Paterson, lived in Passaic for many years, and resided in Mantoloking Shores for 52 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Bay Head, NJ. He loved living by the water and enjoyed boating and fishing, and also had his captains license for 100 gross tons.



Peter is survived by his loving wife, Angela, of 66 years and was the proud father of his daughters Diane Cioffi, and Lynn (David) Schwer. He was a fabulous and loving grandfather to his 5 grandchildren Donald, Dina, Lauren, Michael, Rob and their spouses. He is also survived by 5 adorable great-grandchildren Grayson, Shiah, Jason, Charlie, and Joey. He was affectionately called "Pa" by all.



Peter was predeceased by a daughter, Patty, a sister, Lolita, and three brothers, Henry, David, and Joseph.



Peter will be interred at St. Joseph Cemetery in Toms River, NJ after a private service.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Funeraria Alvarez, Passaic NJ.









