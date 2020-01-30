|
Peter K. Botbyl
North Haledon - BOTBYL, Peter K. -76, of North Haledon went to be with his Lord on January 29, 2020. Born in Paterson, and formerly of Prospect Park, he has lived in North Haledon for the past 50 years. A servant locally, nationally, and spiritually, Pete's work ethic was one of his strongest characteristics. He volunteered for the Haledon Ambulance Corps, spent 25 years with the North Haledon Police Department, 33 years with the Paterson Fire Department EMS, and proudly served his country in the US Army National Guard before joining American Legion Post 428. A longtime member of Cedar Hill Christian Reformed Church, Pete served his cherished community as a deacon. Pete especially enjoyed volunteering for Cary Christian Center by picking up donated furniture and loading trucks to be delivered to those in need.
Loving husband to Tannette Botbyl (nee Joustra)
Devoted father to Peter Botbyl, Jeffrey Botbyl and his wife Leida, Rick Botbyl and his wife Liesl, and Sharon Botbyl.
Beloved grandfather of Ganelle and her husband Jon, Matthew, Alyssa, Greta, and Elizabeth
Dear brother of Betty Tolsma and the late Ruth DeVries.
The family will receive family and friends on Sunday from 2-5PM at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.
A Memorial service will be held on Monday, 11:00AM at Cedar Hill Christian Reformed Church, 422 Cedar Hill Ave, Wyckoff, NJ
Interment at Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery
For those who would like to attend the graveside service, please meet at the cemetery office at 10:00AM on Monday.
The family requests donations be made in Peter's memory to Eastern Christian School Association, 50 Oakwood Ave, North Haledon, NJ 07508
