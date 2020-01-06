|
Peter Keenan
Riverdale, NY - Peter Thomas Keenan, 67, of Riverdale, NY, formerly of Saddle Brook NJ on January 5, 2020.
Married to love of his life Marsha (née Schuster) for 29 years. Predeceased by his parents, Mary Ann (née McGarry) and Peter Keenan, he is survived by Marsha, sister Maureen (Teri Dunbar), brothers Timothy (Valerie) and Michael (Melissa). Proud uncle of James (Sarah), Mark, Kerianne, Samantha, Zachary and Paul Keenan and Christopher Gradel; great uncle of James David Keenan.
He was graduated from St. Mary's H.S., after attending St. Luke's up until its closing and received a teaching degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. His 40 year teaching career began with Bergen County Special Services, where he worked patiently with students. He retired from Cliffside Park High School in 2015 after striving to better the lives of his learners for 19 years.
He was honored in 2005, when he received the New Jersey Governor's Teacher of the Year Award.
In 2019 he was inducted into Rutherford's St. Mary's H.S. Hall of Fame for his athletic performance in football and basketball.
Pete was a beloved coach for many years coaching volleyball, track and baseball. He was inducted into the 2017 Cliffside Park Hall of Fame for his work as a coach. The thousands of students he taught and coached over his tenure were part of his family. He quietly gave them his love, dedication and compassion, unconditionally, each day when he went to work. He spent much of his time away from work planning to help make his students lives better.
Pete celebrated the accomplishments of his students, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the Keenan family asks that you make a donation to a in his memory.
Reposing Tuesday , Jan 7th, from 5 pm-7 pm at Riverdale-on-Hudson Funeral Home, 6110 Riverdale Ave., West 261st St, Bronx, NY.
Family and friends will gather at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ on Wednesday 10 am for a graveside service at 10:30.