Tenafly - Peter Kenneth McDonnell 81 of Tenafly NJ Passed peacefully into The Kingdom of God, late March 31st, 2020 at Pascack Valley Hospital in Westwood. Peter passed due to Upper Respiratory issues brought on by COVID19. Peter was born in Miseracordia Hospital November 13th 1938, went to Holy Name School on 96th Street and Amsterdam Ave in Manhattan and lived in Notre Dame Parish on the upper west side of New York. He served in The United States Army in the late 1950's. He was predeceased by his mother Roseanne & Peter Vincent McDonnell of New York, his former wife Maria Dolores McDonnell of Tannersville Pa, his two brothers James Vincent McDonnell and Martin Gerard McDonnell and his first Grandson Matthew Christopher McDonnell. Peter is survived by his sister Mary Ellen McAndrews of Tenafly NJ, His brother Kevin & Wife Elisa McDonnell of Delray Beach Fl, his 3 son's Peter Francis & Wife Marilyn McDonnell of Englewood NJ, Christopher Gerard McDonnell of Dumont, NJ & Martin Kevin & Bielka McDonnell of Manhattan New York, Peter's 2 daughter's Roseanne McDonnell of Il & Rebecca Pyle of Tannersville Pa. Peter is also survived by 9 Grandchildren - Jonathan, Samantha, Aquila, Leigh Ellen, Christian, Ryan, Paige, Kayla and Lauren, 8 Great Grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. Peter had retired out of The Hillside School in Closter as a Custodian. Peter was a lifetime fan of The Giants Football, The Mets Baseball Club and The Rangers Hockey. He was a long time parishioner of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church in Tenafly. He excelled in American History and English. His penmanship was superior and he held a good conversation until March 29th. He was a great father that loved his kids and life in general. His last 10 years of his life were spent at The Buckingham Nursing Home of Norwood. He greeted other resident's family members coming and going daily at the front entrance and enjoyed the weekly visits from his family on Saturdays and Sundays. He spent much of his stay on the 2nd floor of The Buckingham with the Korean Patients and their families. He also enjoyed the employees. No wake, funeral or church mass will be held due to Covid 19 guidelines. Peter will be greatly missed by all.