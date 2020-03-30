|
|
Peter Klypka, Jr.
Peter Klypka, Jr., 77, of Liberty Hill Road, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia.
Peter was born on March 2, 1943, in Passaic, NJ, the son of the late Peter Klypka, Sr. and Emma (Schrammel) Klypka. He lived in Elmwood Park, NJ before retiring to Gilford, NH in 1998.
Peter loved to fish and take care of his yard. He was always there to lend a helping hand to any of his neighbors or friends in need.
Peter is survived by his wife, Patricia (Mulligan) Klypka; a son, Matthew Klypka and his wife, Giselle of Elmwood Park, NJ; seven daughters/step-daughters, Lisa Martinez and her husband, Richard of Woodstock, GA, Jessica Giordano and her husband, Terry of East Brunswick, NJ, Patricia Mott and her husband, John of Paterson, NJ, Nancy Rogers and her husband, Barry of Port St. Lucie, FL, Jackie Fallon of Garfield, NJ, Deirdre Fallon of Garfield, NJ, and Erin Rios and her husband, Jason of Hawthorne, NJ; two brothers, Jerry Klypka and his wife, Marion of Ringwood, NJ, and Ronnie Klypka of Budd Lake, NJ; a sister, Mary Hooban of Oakland, NJ; sixteen grandchildren, Nicole, Tyler, Gina, Emma, Jada, Hudson, Victoria, Trish, Megan, Nicole, Barrie, Katelyn, Jazmin, Alex, Abby, and Ava; five great grandchildren; and four nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Peter was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Tom Hooban; step-son, John Fallon; step-daughter, Maureen Fallon; and granddaughter, Amanda.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Peter's name be made to , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.