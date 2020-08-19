1/1
Peter Lentini
Peter Lentini

Peter Lentini 94, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Born in Jersey City to the late Charles and Mary Lentini. Peter was an Army veteran of W.W.II and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He was a life member and a former Quartermaster and Chaplain for the V.F.W. Memorial Post 4591 in Hasbrouck Heights. Before retiring in 1975, Peter was a mounted police officer for the Jersey City Police Department. He was a parishioner of Corpus Christi R.C. Church in Hasbrouck Heights. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn M. (nee Flynn) Lentini. Devoted father of Charles Lentini and his wife Cheryl, Mary Pell and her late husband Marc, Jo-Ann Rensch and her husband Peter and the late Peter Lentini, Jr. and his surviving wife Linda. Dear brother of the late Jenny Lombardo and Sal Lentini. Loving grandfather of Nicole Lentini and Matthew Makowski, Sandra Marocchi and her husband Jeff, Peter Rensch, Jr. and his fiancé Ava Himsel, Charles Lentini, Jr., Steven Pell, Kristin Monroe and Paris Monroe. Cherished great grandfather of five great grandchildren. Peter had a great love of horses and was an avid western horseback rider and loved to cook, garden, read and loved to watch the westerns. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, August 22nd at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church at 10 AM. Entombment following at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum, East Hanover. Visitation Friday, August 21st from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com






Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
