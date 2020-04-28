|
Peter Lombardo
Franklin Lakes - Peter N. Lombardo, son of Peter and Mary Lombardo (née Campanella), 79, died on Thursday April 23 from sudden heart failure, as his heart was ultimately too big for this world.
Peter was born in New York but made Franklin Lakes his home for the past 43 years. Peter was the 1958 valedictorian of John Adams High School in Queens, NY. After graduation, Peter served as a Staff Sergeant in the US Army in Munich, Germany until 1961. He was present at the building of the Berlin Wall and was a bodyguard and driver for the Pope at the Eucharistic Congress in Berlin in August of 1960. Later on, he served in the U.S. Army Reserve.
After Peter completed his military service, he was employed by Pfizer Pharmaceutical Laboratories and began studying chemical engineering at Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute. He went on to receive dual degrees in chemistry and accounting at Brooklyn College. While continuing to work full time, he completed his graduate studies evenings at Bernard Baruch CUNY college. He eventually left Pfizer, continuing to advance in the fragrance and flavor industry until he retired in 2014 as President and CEO of Robertet, USA. During his 40 year career with Robertet, he served on many industry boards, as a member and a president. He was a recipient of the Eric Bruell Distinguished Service Award in 2011 for his relentless dedication to the industry's success.
Peter was the last surviving member of a large and loving Italian family of eleven children. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Nancy, also his high school sweetheart. He was the proud father of son James of Warren NJ, and his daughter Lori Anne of Franklin Lakes. He was also cherished by his son's wife, Noreen, and his former son in law and forever friend, Michael Bousquet of Hewitt, Nj. He leaves a legacy of love to his and Nancy's extended families. In addition, he was a surrogate father and mentor to many others, too numerous to list. Peter made life long friends with everyone lucky enough to have made his acquaintance. He will be remembered for his kindness and generosity and his willingness to always provide a helping hand, compassionate ear, or a shoulder to cry on.
Peter's interests could fill volumes. He loved sports both as a participant (golf and tennis, especially) and a spectator. He was a lifelong fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers and later of the NY Mets. He enjoyed working out, wine excursions and trips to Belize with his friends. In fact, Peter accumulated an impressive number of frequent flyer miles from both business and pleasure trips. He also enjoyed sharing a good meal in the company of loved ones, particularly at his favorite restaurant, Giuseppe Ristorante in North Haledon. One small but great joy was to sit and listen to music with his precious Grandcats, Mouse and Jack. Another was to share a beer and shot of tequila with his daughter, Lori.
Peter was an inveterate philanthropist and belonged to and sat on the board of a great many charities and benevolent organizations, including the one closest to his heart, . He was a faithful member of his beloved parish, Church of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Franklin Lakes, and attended many happy beefsteak dinners with his friends Reverend John R .Job, Pastor and Most Reverend John W. Flesey, Pastor Emeritus.
A celebration of Peter's life and all the gifts he brought to this world will be planned for better days. Memorial Donations may be made to The Church of The Most Blessed Sacrament (MBS) Restoration Fund, 787 Franklin Lake Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417 or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or . Please visit Vander Plaat Vermeulen Funeral home www.vpmemorial.com to share fond memories and condolences.