Peter "Pete" Lundell; husband to Donna, father to Dawn and Mike and friend to many. Pete was born in New York City and raised in Saddle Brook, NJ by his mother, Catherine, and father, Birger. He had a brother, Douglas, who currently lives in South Carolina. Pete was the grandfather (Papa) to Peter, Sophia, Quinn and Grace.



Pete was an avid collector. From trains to beer trays, Pete was fascinated by the history and beauty of objects often unnoticed by others. He was known for his extensive knowledge of antique bottles and breweriana. Pete and Donna together enjoyed showing their perfectly restored 1966 Mustangs and developed lasting friendships in the process. They spent many weeks at their beach home in Nags Head, NC and enjoyed sharing that space with their friends and family.



Pete would often drive long distances for his favorite foods: chili dogs at Rutt's Hutt in Clifton, sandwiches from the Original Jersey Mike's in Point Pleasant, German potato salad from Otto's in Bloomingdale, and his favorite: pizza from Kinchley's in Ramsey.



When Pete laughed he wiggled his legs. He loved dogs and despised cats. He couldn't throw away a good box. He learned how to use an iPhone at 80. He had a warm chuckle for a laugh. He never minced words yet could talk to anyone. He'd race to the car with his camera at the sound of a train coming through town. He loved the Devils and watching his son play high school hockey.



Pete loved his wife, Donna, and together they shared a loving and happy marriage for 53 years. They called Oakland their home for 50 years and worked tirelessly to make their space uniquely theirs. At 82 years old, Pete quietly passed in his home, his favorite place of all. He is deeply missed but will never be forgotten. If you would like to contact Pete's family you may do so with this email: lundellkin@gmail.com









