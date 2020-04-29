|
Peter Madonia
Mahwah - Peter Francis Madonia M.D. passed peacefully into eternal life on Sunday, April 26. Born in Brooklyn , N.Y. on May 17, 1926, Peter was the son of Santo ( Sam) ( who emigrated from Sicily at the age of 10 in 1906 ) and Annunciata ( Nellie) Madonia. He was a graduate of Columbia University, the first in his family to attend college, and went on to New York University to study medicine. He completed his internship and residency at Downstate Medical Center (Kings County) where he was named Chief of Residents. A veteran of the United States Air Force stationed at Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin, Texas , and left the service in 1956 with the rank of Captain. After discharge, he returned to the Northeast with a growing family and established a private practice in Teaneck, N.J. specializing in Internal Medicine and non- invasive cardiology. During his tenure at Holy Name Hospital, he served as Chief of Pulmonary Medicine and was elected President of the hospital's medical staff. He was a Fellow in the American College of Physicians. Pete was an avid golfer and fly fisherman, and a longtime member of both Hackensack Golf Club, where he made many lifelong friends, and Turtle Creek Golf Club in Tequesta , Florida. Post- retirement, when not on the golf course, he could be found at the Club immersed in a competitive game of Gin Rummy with his friends. He was quite the joke teller, entertaining his friends, kids and grandkids and anyone else who would listen , capping each joke with his own laugh - which had a way of becoming contagious, no matter the quality of the joke itself. Pete was a devoted family man who loved being with his large and extended family embracing cousins and in- laws, and attending as many sports events of his kids and grandkids as he could. Pete is survived by the love of his life for 69 years, Nancy Boynton Madonia, 6 children Peter ( Moira) , Julie ( Michael), Doug ( Isabelle) , Elizabeth ( Joel) , Dan ( Katherine), and Dave ( Christine); 13 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren, and his loving sister Lucille Madonia Tese. Donations in Dr. Madonia's memory can be made to Holy Name Hospital, Teaneck, NJ.