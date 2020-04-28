Services
Peter Malinchak, 92, of Pompton Plains, died April 26, 2020.

Born in Fell Township, PA, Peter was 1 of 4 children born to John and Anna Malinchak. He grew up in the Garfield/Passaic area and served as an MP in the U.S. Army during WWII while stationed in Germany. In 1957, Peter married the love of his life, Grace Ormsby. They raised their daughter, Susan, in Lincoln Park and later moved to Wayne where they lived for 39 years before retiring to Cedar Crest in Pompton Plains. Peter was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Valley Roman Catholic Church. Peter and Grace were married for 55 years until her passing in 2012.

Peter was a Pipefitter in Local Union 274 and recently was awarded his 60 year pin. He enjoyed woodworking, offering his handyman skills to his fellow residents at Cedar Crest. He was a 15 year member of the Cedar Crest Woodshop Association.

Peter is survived by his daughter, Susan Malinchak Schmitt, and her husband, Robert, of PA; his grandson, Stephen Schmitt, of Chicago, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are made by Scanlan Funeral Home in Pompton Plains.
