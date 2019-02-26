Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
12 Terrace Avenue
Rochelle Park, NJ
View Map
Peter Mc Garry

Rochelle Park - Peter Mc Garry, 75, of Rochelle Park, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Before retiring, Peter worked for Xerox. He was a Avid Cyclist. Peter was an Navy veteran who served our country proudly during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Cherished father of, Donna De Nicola, Hazel Gianatiempo and Katina Simoff. Treasured grandfather of, Keri, Marc, Krista, Kyle, Nicholas, Alex, David, Olivia and Keira, and three great-grandchildren. Dear brother of William Mc Garry and Patricia Santaniello. Also survived by his former wife, Dorris Mc Garry. Predeceased by his son, Michael Mc Garry and brother, Jackie Mc Garry.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday February 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart R.C. Church 12 Terrace Avenue Rochelle Park. Cremation will be held privately.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Peter's memory may be made to Paramus Veterans Home 1 Veterans Way, Paramus, NJ, 07652

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
