Peter Nicholas Garifalos
Westwood - Peter Nicholas Garifalos, 85 and a lifelong resident of Westwood, died Sunday, leaving behind a lasting legacy of service to his country and community, a profound love and knowledge of American history, a sharp wit and engaging sense of humor and an enduring enthusiasm for learning.
Mr. Garifalos ("Pete"), born July 4, was the second of four children, all born and raised in Westwood. During his teen years he could be seen after school assisting his father, proprietor of Star Shoe Repair, a Westwood Avenue landmark for 65 years.
Following graduation from Westwood High School in 1951,he enlisted in the United States Navy to serve during the Korean War. As a 1st Class Petty Officer, he was the 2nd youngest to serve in that capacity in the Atlantic Fleet, also earning a good conduct medal. Following an honorable discharge at the age of 22, he established and ran a small restaurant business in Midland Park until 1957 when he purchased what was then known as the Pearl Diner in Pearl River, NY. He later remodeled the establishment as a local and popular pub known as Nick's River Boat. He and his wife, Loretta, ran the business for 42 years.
Pursuing a dream for a college degree in American History, Mr. Garifalos, in his mid '40s, found time from his business to attend evening classes, beginning at Fordham University in New York City and eventually receiving his degree as valedictorian of his class from William Paterson University. He was also named to Phi Beta Kappa, the world's prestigious academic honorary society.
Since full-time teaching interfered with his business responsibilities, he applied for and was hired as a substitute teacher in the Tenafly school system. His unique teaching approach inspired one student to admit his class was the only one that ever captured her attention.
It was in the 1970's that he began a 25- year dedication to coaching Westwood's recreational Little League . In 1979 the Westwood Baseball Assn. elected him to its board of directors where he served for 20 years. During his time with little League, Mr. Garifalos also served five years as Westwood High School's freshman coach.
In 1996, he received Westwood's first "Citizen of the Year" award. Following his retirement in 1999, Mr. Garifalos joined "CALL US CLOWNS, Inc", an award-winning charitable organization of professionally trained, caring clowns who volunteer their time and talent providing entertainment at places such as hospitals, nursing homes and charity events. Known as "Oompa" the clown, he volunteered his skills both individually and as part of the troupe for more than 12 years. He was a member of Westwood's American Legion and Temple Masonic Lodge. At one time, he was named a candidate for Westwood's town council.
He is survived by his wife, the former Loretta Branti of West Haverstraw; a son, Nicholas and his wife, Joann; two grandsons, Peter and CJ; two sisters, Evelyn G. Vozza of Ponte Vedra Beach FL and Sandra G. Chasmar of West Creek, NJ and her husband, John. He was predeceased by a sister Thalia and her husband, James, of Westwood. He is also survived by four nieces and three nephews
Viewing will be Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Becker's Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood. Greek Orthodox church services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday at the Funeral Home, followed by interment at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the NJ Veterans Home, Paramus; CALL US CLOWNS, Inc., PO Box 844, Saddle River, NJ; or the Westwood Baseball Assn.