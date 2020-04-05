Services
Peter P. Marks Sr.


1945 - 2020
Peter P. Marks Sr. Obituary
Peter P. Marks, Sr.

Wyckoff - Peter P. Marks, Sr., age 75 of Wyckoff died on April 2, 2020 at the Valley Hospital, Ridgewood. He was born in Jersey City and has been a longtime resident of Wyckoff. Prior to his retirement, Peter was a Truck Mechanic for Penske Trucking in Rutherford. Peter was a parishioner of Church of the Nativity, Midland Park. Peter is survived by his wife, Carmen T. Marks of Wyckoff, his son, Peter P. Marks, Jr. and his wife, Christine of Fair Lawn and his two brothers; Frank Marks of Des Moines, IA and his wife, Annie and Thomas Marks of Washington Twsp., NJ and a sister, Theresa Sanborn of Jersey City, NJ and her husband, Roy. Peter is predeceased by his parents, Peter P. and Anna Marks, his brother, Dennis Marks and his sister-in-law, Eve Marks. All services for Peter will be private. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Peter's memory may be made to the Valley Hospital Foundation, 223 North Van Dien Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450, please indicate on the memo line "for Covid 19 Fund". Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.
