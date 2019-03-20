Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Madonna R.C. Church On The Hill
Fort Lee - Evers, Peter R., of Fort Lee, NJ died peacefully at home on March 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born on March 28, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY to Peter and Marian Evers. Beloved husband of 48 years to Mary (Crimmins). Devoted father and father-in-law to Christiana and Rich Gilmour and Sarah and Dan Casey. Cherished grandfather of Isabella, Megan, Hanna and Brendan. Loving brother to Kathy, David and Pam Stephens; brother-in-law, uncle and cousin. Peter was a veteran and a man of many interests ranging from wine, books, tai chi, baking bread and Billie Holiday. After retiring from a career in information technology, Peter became a genealogist, focusing his efforts on helping families trace their ancestors back to his beloved Brooklyn. Peter will be missed by all the fortunate people whose lives he touched with his wit, Irish eyes, smile and kindness. He was one of a kind. The family will receive their friends on Friday 4:00- 8:00 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Saturday at 10:30 AM for the celebration of his funeral mass in Madonna R.C. Church On The Hill at 11:00 AM. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
