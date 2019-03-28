|
|
Peter R. Newell Sr.
Cranbury - Peter R. Newell Sr., 83, of Cranbury, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at Millennium Memory Care in Holmdel. Born in Syracuse, NY; Peter was a former resident of Upper Saddle River and Ridgewood before moving to Cranbury five years ago.
Peter played varsity football and wrestled for Ramsey High School and was the 1958 Heavyweight National runner up in wrestling his senior year at Colgate University. He was a past president of the Saddle River Valley Lions Club and was a long time member of The Hobbyist. Mr. Newell proudly served in the US Army, and was retired after a long career in the insurance industry.
Predeceased by his brother, Jeffrey Newell; he is survived by his wife of 36 years, Beatrice Newell, two sons, Peter Jr. (Alice) of Richmond, VA; Corey (Paola) of Maywood, NJ; stepson, Andrew (Kerrie) of Cranbury, NJ; three brothers, Michael, Jonathan (Jeannie) and Jeremy (Deb), one brother in law, Joseph Finnigan. Peter was also a proud "Opa" to seven wonderful grandchildren.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 11am to 1pm Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Barlow & Zimmer Funeral Home, 202 Stockton Street, Hightstown, NJ 08520. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Peter's name to the or to Alzheimer's Disease Research.