Services
Barlow & Zimmer Funeral Home
202 Stockton St
Hightstown, NJ 08520
(609) 448-3456
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Barlow & Zimmer Funeral Home
202 Stockton St
Hightstown, NJ 08520
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Newell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter R. Newell Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peter R. Newell Sr. Obituary
Peter R. Newell Sr.

Cranbury - Peter R. Newell Sr., 83, of Cranbury, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at Millennium Memory Care in Holmdel. Born in Syracuse, NY; Peter was a former resident of Upper Saddle River and Ridgewood before moving to Cranbury five years ago.

Peter played varsity football and wrestled for Ramsey High School and was the 1958 Heavyweight National runner up in wrestling his senior year at Colgate University. He was a past president of the Saddle River Valley Lions Club and was a long time member of The Hobbyist. Mr. Newell proudly served in the US Army, and was retired after a long career in the insurance industry.

Predeceased by his brother, Jeffrey Newell; he is survived by his wife of 36 years, Beatrice Newell, two sons, Peter Jr. (Alice) of Richmond, VA; Corey (Paola) of Maywood, NJ; stepson, Andrew (Kerrie) of Cranbury, NJ; three brothers, Michael, Jonathan (Jeannie) and Jeremy (Deb), one brother in law, Joseph Finnigan. Peter was also a proud "Opa" to seven wonderful grandchildren.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 11am to 1pm Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Barlow & Zimmer Funeral Home, 202 Stockton Street, Hightstown, NJ 08520. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Peter's name to the or to Alzheimer's Disease Research.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barlow & Zimmer Funeral Home
Download Now