River Edge - Romagnino, Peter R., a longtime resident of River Edge, passed away on October 3, 2019 at the age of 81. Peter was a carpenter and member of Local #6 Carpenter's Union in Hudson County. He was an avid baseball fan and founder of Valley Central Scholastic Baseball League. He is survived by his loving wife Judith of 56 years, devoted father of Anthony Romagnino and his wife Madiam, dear brother of Andrea Romagnino, cherished grandfather to Lindsey, Kyle, David and Ryan. Visiting Monday, October 7th from 2-4 PM and 7-9PM, William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell. Religious services will be conducted on Tuesday, October 8th at 10AM at the funeral home with interment to follow at Madonna Cemetery in Fort Lee.