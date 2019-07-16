Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Garfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
Peter Raffo Obituary
Peter Raffo

Garfield - RAFFO, Peter, age 98, a lifelong resident of Garfield, died on July 13, 2019. Peter was a textile expediter 35 years working with Waldrich Bleachery in Clifton 25 years and Union Textiles in Secaucus 10 years retiring in 1976. He was a member of the Amalgamated Textile Workers Union, a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield, and the last surviving founding father of the 20th Century Athletic Association, Garfield. Peter was an avid bowler who achieved a perfect 300 score game. Peter is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Ann (nee Sandor), four beloved children, Marianne Garofalo and son-in-law Sam, Patricia Manganello, Sandra Cerone, and Frank Raffo, three cherished grandchildren, Lisa (Bart), Alyssa, and Jessica, and one great-granddaughter, Gia. He is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Mary Raffo, a son-in-law, Pasquale "Pat" Manganello in 2012, and his siblings, Louis, Mario, James, Theresa Attardi, Josephine Gallo, and Louisa Cirillo. Visiting Tuesday 4 to 8 pm. The funeral is Wednesday, July 17, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by a 11 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. The Raffo family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
