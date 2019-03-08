|
Peter Randall Stark II
Houston, TX - Peter Randall Stark II died in Houston, Texas on Wednesday February 13 2019. Complications from an extended battle with colon cancer was the cause of death. He was 66 years old. His fearless acceptance of both life's trials and the inevitability of death were an inspiration to all who knew him.
Mr. Stark is mourned by his loving daughters, Jessica and Aimee, both of Houston, Texas, their husbands Brendan Donlin and Hayden LaPorte, five grandchildren, his mother Marion LaFountain Stark of Wyckoff, New Jersey, his sister Sara Stark Aton of Jacksonville, Florida, and his brothers Eric Stark of Garrison, New York and Damien Stark of Orcas Island, Washington. He will be buried next to his father in Waldoboro, Maine.
Mr. Stark lived most his childhood years in Ridgewood, NJ where he attended Ridge School, George Washington Junior High School, and Ridgewood High School from which he graduated in 1970. Witty, irreverent, and gregarious, Mr. Stark made many friendships in his early years that he maintained until his death. His innate musical talents were first expressed on a drum kit and later in life on guitar, an instrument he played for its almost universal charm as well as a source of personal solace. After high school, Mr. Stark moved to Texas where he attended the University of Houston. He received a degree in teaching, which became a road not taken. His working life was largely in the trucking industry, later in real estate and construction. His last working years and his too few retirement years were spent on the coast of Texas, where his life-long love of the sea, a product of many summers spent on the Jersey Shore, as well as a fisherman's calling were fully realized. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.