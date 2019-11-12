Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
8:15 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Squirlock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Squirlock Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Squirlock Jr. Obituary
Peter Squirlock, Jr

Montville - Peter Squirlock, Jr., 59, of Montville passed away on November 11, 2019. Born in Passaic, Peter lived in Clifton for many years before moving to Montville 16 years ago. He was a Control Operator for Two Bridge Sewer Authority in Fairfield for 31 years.

Beloved husband of Maria (Diaco). Devoted father of Victoria and Christopher. Dear brother of Gerald Squirlock and his wife Leslie of Stroudsburg, PA, Geraldine Eickhoff and her husband Richard of Clifton, and Richard Squirlock of Ocean. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visiting Friday 3-8PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Saturday 8:15AM at the funeral home and 9:30AM at St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church, Clifton. Interment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. www.ShookFH.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -