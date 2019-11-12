|
Peter Squirlock, Jr
Montville - Peter Squirlock, Jr., 59, of Montville passed away on November 11, 2019. Born in Passaic, Peter lived in Clifton for many years before moving to Montville 16 years ago. He was a Control Operator for Two Bridge Sewer Authority in Fairfield for 31 years.
Beloved husband of Maria (Diaco). Devoted father of Victoria and Christopher. Dear brother of Gerald Squirlock and his wife Leslie of Stroudsburg, PA, Geraldine Eickhoff and her husband Richard of Clifton, and Richard Squirlock of Ocean. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Visiting Friday 3-8PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Saturday 8:15AM at the funeral home and 9:30AM at St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church, Clifton. Interment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. www.ShookFH.com