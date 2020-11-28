Peter Thomas Kraft



West Milford - Kraft, Peter Thomas age 62 of West Milford on Wednesday November 25, 2020. He was born in Pompton Plains and lived in Ringwood before moving to West Milford twenty-five years ago. He was a senior network administrator for Becton Dickinson in Franklin Lakes. Prior to working there he was a self- employed stone mason. Beloved father of Nicole Kraft of Wayne, Melina Kraft of West Milford and Dylan Kraft of West Milford. Dear brother of Donna Kraft and Nancy Grinklin both of Ringwood. He is predeceased by his siblings, William Kraft Jr. and Karen Kraft. Funeral service at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Tuesday at 10am followed by an interment at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes. Visitation on Monday from 4-7pm.









