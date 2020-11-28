1/
Peter Thomas Kraft
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Thomas Kraft

West Milford - Kraft, Peter Thomas age 62 of West Milford on Wednesday November 25, 2020. He was born in Pompton Plains and lived in Ringwood before moving to West Milford twenty-five years ago. He was a senior network administrator for Becton Dickinson in Franklin Lakes. Prior to working there he was a self- employed stone mason. Beloved father of Nicole Kraft of Wayne, Melina Kraft of West Milford and Dylan Kraft of West Milford. Dear brother of Donna Kraft and Nancy Grinklin both of Ringwood. He is predeceased by his siblings, William Kraft Jr. and Karen Kraft. Funeral service at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Tuesday at 10am followed by an interment at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes. Visitation on Monday from 4-7pm.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by D'Agostino Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved