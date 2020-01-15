|
Clifton - LARINA, Peter V., age 63, died on January 14, 2020. Born in Paterson, he was a lifelong resident of Clifton. Peter worked as an Information Technologist 38 years retiring in 2019, and he was a member of the Passaic County Sheriff's Deputy Search & Rescue. He is predeceased by a brother, Stuart Lauder, and a nephew, Jared Kareivis. He is survived by a sister, Leah Lauder, five nieces and nephews, Leah Jill Kern (Doug), Erica Young (Gary), Scott Lauder, Michael Lauder (Jill), and Heather Slader (Brian) and was a great-uncle to Nicole, Matthew, Rachel, Luke, Haley, Mia, Lacey, Jack, Amelia, Olive, Sean, and Jared. Visiting Friday 6 to 9 pm. The funeral is Saturday, January 18, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 9 am followed by a 10 am chapel service. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations for . The Larina family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com