|
|
Peter Velechko
Clifton - Peter Velechko, 95, of Clifton, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. Born in Ukraine, Mr. Velechko, came to the United States in 1949 and settled in Passaic. He has resided in Clifton since 1958. Before his retirement, Mr. Velechko was employed as the Supervisor of the Drafting Department at Singer-Kearfott Co. in Totowa. Previous employment was with Curtiss-Wright Corp. Electronic Division in Carlstadt. At Curtiss-Wright, he was a Mechanical Designer and did design work on the first nuclear submarine called the "USS Skipjack".
Mr. Velechko was a devoted parishioner of Ukrainian Orthodox Holy Ascension Cathedral in Clifton. He served the church in many capacities including as President for many years as well as Treasurer. Mr. Velechko was very involved in establishing the church's location on Broad Street and volunteered for most church activities.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Anna (nee Vasko) in 2017; his son, Walter Velechko in 2015 and one granddaughter, Kelly.
Survivors include: his son, Vitale (Wally) Velechko and his wife, Carolyn of Cedar Grove; his daughter-in-law, Marion Velechko of Hamden, NY; three grandchildren, Pamela, Scott and Stacy; and five great-grandchildren, Christian, Robert, Anna, Harrison and Caitlyn.
Visiting will be held Wednesday from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Parastas Wednesday 6:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Thursday 11:00 am from the funeral home followed by 11:30 am Services at Ukrainian Orthodox Holy Ascension Cathedral, 635 Broad Street, Clifton. Interment to follow at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.