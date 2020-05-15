Peter Vincent Sigmon



Peter V. Sigmon was born in New York and moved to Glen Rock New Jersey when he was in the 7th grade. He lived his life in NJ except for the time he spent in the Navy and the Merchant Marines. He also had a career in modeling, worked on Tugboats with his father, was a black belt in Judo, enjoyed boxing, and weightlifting. He was a proud Teamster member.



He died of COVID 19 on May 9, 2020 three days after he turned 80.



Suggested charitable donations: Local humane societies or animal shelters









