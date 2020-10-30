Peter W. Conrad



Princeton - Peter W. Conrad, 81, of Princeton and formerly of East Rutherford, passed away on October 29, 2020. Peter graduated from Brown University then attended Princeton University earning his Master and Doctorate degrees. Before retiring, he was an Adjunct Professor at New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark for many years and prior he was an Aeronautical Engineer. He enjoyed rowing and was a member of the Carnegie Lake Rowing Association in Princeton. His hobbies included traveling, skiing, ice skating and riding motorcycles. Loving brother of Carl P. Conrad and his wife Sue. Devoted son of the late Carl P. Conrad, Sr. and May (nee Korn) Conrad. Also survived by many cousins. Cremation was private. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store