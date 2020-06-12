Peter Warnet



Wyckoff - Peter R. Warnet age 82 of Wayne formerly of Wyckoff, died peacefully on Friday, June12, 2020 at the Christian Health Care Center in Wyckoff. Born and raised in Paterson, Pete lived in Wyckoff and Hawthorne before he retired to Toms River. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. Pete worked as an auto mechanic for more than 40 years before his retirement. He was a member of Protection Fire Company #1 in Wyckoff where he was a life member and went up through the ranks and ultimately served as Deputy Chief. Pete was a board member and mechanic for the Toms River Cedar Glen Homes community, and a member of the Pinelands Reformed Church in Toms River. Many of his favorite hobbies include, camping, woodworking and watching those Yankees and Dallas Cowboys. Pete was predeceased by his loving wife of 56 years, Ruth Ann in 2015, and his brother, John Warnet 2018. Surviving are his devoted children, Judy Koeber and her husband Tim Ryan, and Peter R. Warnet, Jr. He was adored by his grandchildren, Danielle and Lauren Koeber, and Jacob and Ryan Warnet. Pete also leaves his brother, Louis Warnet and his wife Shirley, his sister-in-law Shirley Jean Warnet and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Peter's name to: DaVita North Haledon Dialysis, 953 Belmont Ave, North Haledon, NJ 07508-2548.









