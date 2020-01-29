Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia's Church
Englewood, NJ
View Map
Peter Zanone, 76, of Calabash, NC, formerly of Cresskill, NJ passed away on January 27, 2020. Peter was born in Jersey City, NJ to Jack and Agnes Zanone. Devoted husband of Donna (nee O'Rourke). Loving father to Katie. Brother of Theresa Carroll (John), Jacquelyn Higgins (the late James), Richard (Jane), the late Robert (Jeanne), Joanne Carluccio (James), Thomas (Jill), and Edward. Brother-in-Law of Thomas and Lisa O'Rourke. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Saint Cecilia's High School in Englewood, NJ and Saint Peter's University. Peter loved his family and was proud to be a husband, dad, and the big brother. He was a lifelong New York Giants fan. He had a passion for boating and was the proud owner of the Zan-One with his brother Bobby. As an accomplished cook, Peter loved to entertain telling stories and laughing over the gourmet dinners he would prepare. Memorial Visitation Monday 3:30-6:30 PM at Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Drive Tenafly. Memorial Mass Tuesday 10 AM St. Cecilia's Church, Englewood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Peter to Eli Manning's Tackle Kids Cancer HackensackUMC Foundation 160 Essex Street Suite 101 Lodi, NJ 07644.
