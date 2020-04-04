|
|
Peter Zubal
Palm Coast, FL - Peter Zubal, 93, of Palm Coast, FL, formerly of Clifton, passed away on March 29, 2020. Born in Clifton, he was a lifelong resident before moving to Palm Coast in 2011. A former parishioner of Assumption of the Holy Virgin Orthodox Church, Clifton, Peter was an Electrician for the I.B.E.W for 65 years, retiring several years ago. Peter proudly served his country during WW II as a member of the US Navy aboard the USS Helena. Dear brother of the late Mary Zeliznak, Anna, Samuel and Steven Zubal. Beloved uncle of several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. www.ShookFH.com