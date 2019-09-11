|
|
Petro Brykajlo
Clifton - Petro Brykajlo 94 of Clifton passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Born and raised in Ukraine, he was captured by the Germans and recused by British forces. From there he joined the English Army and was able to immigrate to the United States, settling in Philadelphia, before moving to Clifton 60 years ago. Petro was employed under the Maintenance Division of Givaudan in Clifton for 30 years, prior to his retirement in 1991. He was a parishioner of St. Paul RC Church. Petro was the envy of the neighborhood with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers and zucchini from his garden. He also was known for his scrumptious zucchini bread. Petro's greatest enjoyment though came from spending time with his family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, the former Catherine Oswald; by his daughter Irene Mawker and Michael Giansanti; by his son Eric; by two cherished grandchildren, Stephen and Kristen Mawker. Petro is predeceased by a sister and three brothers. Visitation will be held Thursday 4-8PM with a 7:30 funeral service at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Rd., Clifton NJ 07012. allwoodfuneralhome.com