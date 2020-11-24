1/
Petronilla T. (Lillian) Davanzo
1932 - 2020
Englewood - Davanzo, Petronilla (Lillian) T. (nee, Burgio), 88, of Englewood, NJ, passed away on November 21, 2020. Mrs. Davanzo was born in Manhattan on September 25, 1932 to Josephine Guarino and Edward Burgio. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of the late Donna Marie Massaro and Laurie Davanzo DeRosa (Ralph). Adored grandmother of Vanessa, Daniel, Amanda, Alicia, Alexander & Andrea. Great-Grandmother to Gabriel and Noah. Devoted sister of Mary Mellilo, siblings who predeceased her Carmine Burgio, Peter Burgio, and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Davanzo was a committed parishioner to Holy Trinity Church in Fort Lee. She was in the Rosary Society as well as the church choir. She worked for many years as a Medical Assistant and enjoyed singing in local theater. Lillian valued family most of all. She loved to travel with Frank, to make big dinners for family and babysit her grandchildren. All services will be private and under the direction of Hunt-Stellato Funeral Home, Fort Lee, NJ. Send condolences to www.stellatofuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hunt Stellato Funeral Home
1601 Palisade Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-1202
