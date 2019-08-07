|
Philip A. Mousin
Teaneck - Mousin, Philip A., age 65, of Teaneck, NJ passed away from pancreatic cancer on Friday, August 2, 2019.
Philip was born on December 12, 1953 in Hackensack, NJ. He graduated from Brown University in 1976 with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics and was an Executive Director for JP Morgan Chase Bank. An accomplished runner, he was a former member of the Warren Street Running Club and the Atlanta Track Club. He served for many years on the Board of the Bachanalia String Orchestra, led by the late Nina Beilina, in New York City.
Cherished husband of Christine. Loving father of Allison Cryer (William), Eric Mousin (Kelsey Burnell) and Jeremy Mousin. Dear brother of Gwen Mousin (Ronald Bell), Craig Mousin (Christine Inserra) and Thomas Mousin (Thomas Brown).
Friends and family are invited for visitation this Saturday from 9-11AM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 113 Engle Street, Englewood, NJ. A funeral service will begin, immediately after visitation concludes, at 11AM. Private cremation. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Philip's name to USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030 or at . For further information and to view Philip's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com