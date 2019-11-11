Services
Philip Alessio


1950 - 2019
Little Falls - PHILIP ALESSIO, 69, died Monday, November 11, 2019.

Born in Paterson, New Jersey, Mr. Alessio resided in Little Falls for most of his life. He was the former proprietor of Pub 46 in Clifton. Previously, he was the manager of Rick's Pub, formerly of Clifton and The Hop of Bloomfield.

He was predeceased by his parents, Pasquale (1978) and Clara (nee Buonomo) Alessio (2008); his brother, Joseph Alessio (2001); and his niece Joann Alessio.

Survivors include: his niece, Lisa Rumph and her late husband, Michael, of Manahawkin; his great niece, Kaitlyn Rumph and his great great niece, Bella Bates.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 pm Friday, Nov. 15 at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls. Interment to follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Visitation on Thursday from 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Great Notch Fire Co. #4, 170 Long Hill Road, Little Falls, NJ 07424 would be appreciated. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences.
