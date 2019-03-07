|
|
Philip Atsatt
- - It is with great sadness that the family of Philip Lee Atsatt announces his passing, on February 28th at the age of 90. Phil was surrounded by family and will be lovingly remembered by his children, Missy (Lou), Cindy, and John (Dayna) and grandchildren, Bryce, Kayla, Trenton and Richmond. Phil was predeceased by his brother John and his companion Virginia Hilborn.
Born in 1928 to James and Rhea Atsatt in River Edge, NJ, Phil graduated from Brown University and Fairleigh Dickenson University and spent his career working as an accountant for Allied Chemical and The Ramsey Golf and Country Club. An Army veteran, Phil was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He opened his Ramsey home and created a safe space to many people through the years. His pool parties were legendary. He had an impact on countless lives throughout his long and full life and he will be missed.
A private gathering will be held in Northern Virginia to honor his life and he will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery. A Special thank you to the staff at Capital Caring Halquist Hospice and to all the people who provided invaluable care for Phil over the years.
Memorial donations can be made to your local Hospice center or local animal shelter.