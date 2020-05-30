Philip C. CheeversHarrington Park - Philip C. CheeversJuly 3, 1927 - May 28, 2020It was a hot day on July 3rd 1927 when Phil was born at home on the kitchen table in a cold water flat on East 85th Street in New York city, a city that was never far from who he was and the lasting impact he had on everyone in his long life.Phil loved life and all the people he met and immediately charmed over his 92 years. His grew up in the city and the Bronx during the greatest age in baseball. A lifelong Yankee fan, he saw Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig play. He loved Joe DiMaggio and his formidable outfield team mates Charlie Keller and Tommy Heinrich.When the second World War called, he mis-represented his age, as many did at the time, and joined the Navy though underage, to serve in the Pacific in the Philippines.After the war, while working as a stock boy at B. Altmans, he began dating a young woman named Betty Johnson, a younger, sophisticated Manhattanite, unlike any girl he had ever met. On a date at PJ Clarke's on 3rd Avenue Betty put La Vie En Rose on the juke box and came back to the table singing it to Phil in French. They were married for 59 years.In the early sixties Phil and Betty were active in the Christian Family Movement (CFM) and Phil was active in the Our Lady of Victories in Harrington Park as lector, CCD teacher, usher, volunteer, and parish council member.During his long and distinguished career in direct marketing he was the recipient of a Direct Marketing Association Silver Apple "Lifetime Achievement Award."He is predeceased by his wife Betty, who passed away in 2010.Phil is survived by his older sister Kay Kondrat, five grown children, their spouses and 16 grand children: Phil Jr, wife Deborah and son Jackson, Anthony Cheevers, wife Melissa, daughters Alison and Emma and step-son Alex, Mary Elizabeth Cheevers ( Betsy) husband Jeff, son Daniel Wypler and wife Caitlin, daughter Jaclyn Wypler, son John Cheevers, wife Kim, sons Theo and Evan, daughters Madeline and Margeaux and Chris and Tara Cheevers with sons Joseph, and Owen and daughters Avery, Katie and Kiersten in addition to nephew Michael Kondrat and niece Carol Laspina, cousins, family friends and others whose lives he brightened.Wherever he went and whomever he met in life they could be sure to be greeted with a big hello, a line from a song or a hearty "the Lord Be with You!" He brought a smile to everyone whenever he came into the room.God bless you Dad you were an amazing father to us all, and to many others. Please give our love to Betty. We miss you both.Donations in his memory can be made by over-tipping your waitress, waiter or bartender someday when you are out having a special fun time with people you love.