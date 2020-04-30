|
Philip C. Marino
Teaneck - Philip C. Marino, of Teaneck, born September 23, 1959 died April 27, 2020 from complications due to his battle with Parkinson's Disease. Philip was a life long parishioner at Holy Trinity Church in Hackensack, NJ. Was ordained a Eucharistic Minister and involved with the many church functions including organizing ticket sales, working in the Food Court and manning the Water Gun Booth at the Annual Church Carnival, he graduated from Bergen Tech HS, where he found his love for cooking and the drama club with performances in "Guy and Dolls" and "One Who Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest", he went to college for Hotel Motel Management where he also continued culinary classes. Philip belonged to the Teaneck Lions Club which marched during the town's 4th of July parades. As well as putting together performance floats to participate in the NYC Pride Parades. He owned the best Santa Claus suit which he wore honorably to spread holiday cheer as gifts were given, to the kids during Teaneck Police PBA Christmas gatherings, at Party Events and as well as special surprise appearances that delighted the hearts of the very young and old. He worked for the Post Office, as a Path Train Operator and for The National Telephone Directory before working at PSE&G in Oakland, NJ then retiring from its Oradell, NJ office. Phil was an Entertainer in many ways, for years a member of the Screen Actors Guild, his stage name was Miss Mess and performed at night clubs like Feather's, then crossing over to produce dinner shows called "An Evening with the Stars" where male performers transformed themselves and impersonated Star Studded Actresses such as Ethel Merman, Joan Rivers, Liza Minnelli, Diana Ross, Cher, Dionne Warwick, and as Peggy Lee, Phil himself, which never failed to wow the crowd and raised incredible amounts of money for the various charities supported by organizations such as the Elks and the Knights of Columbus. He Appeared on the Sally Jessy Raphael Show and was in the HBO movie "Angels in America". He was a dedicated fan of Broadway Shows, thrilled with anything Wizard of Oz and collector of many adorable Snowbabies! Phil will never be forgotten and remembered for the never ending love he gave, for the laughs and good times shared by all. Phil is proceeded by his father; Dominick Marino, leaves behind his mother; Charlotte Marino, uncle; Chick Jones, sister; Margaret Rose Mulligan, nieces; Nicole, Sara and Rachael Mulligan, brother; Peter Marino and beloved dog; Bailey, plus countless family, cousins and dear friends. Burial will be private. To honor Philip's memory please make a donation to Parkinson's Research www.Parkinson.org Funeral arrangements by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com