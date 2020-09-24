Philip Cali, Jr.
Wyckoff, NJ - Philip Cali, Jr. 84, of Wyckoff, NJ, succumbed to complications from Parkinson's on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. After several month of declining health, Philip passed peacefully with his loving wife Mary Loui by his side. Philip is survived by his wife Mary Louise Cali of 63 years, sons Daniel (Michele) Cali, David (Tina) Cali, and Elizabeth Anne (Fred) Depken; grandchildren David (Megan) Cali Jr, Philip Cali, Samantha Depken, Theresa Depken, Steven Cali, Joshua Cali, Zachery Cali; and great grandchildren Jayden Cali, Michael Cali, Cameron Cali; Sister Mary Grace (Edward) Strobino; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Philip was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to everyone. For Phil family was everything. His eternal love and admiration for wife Mary Lou is one in a lifetime, which anyone who saw them or knew them could see easily. Family gatherings brought immense joy and always wanted family around every weekend. In 1961 he joined his father in the building business in northern New Jersey. He was a member of the National Association of Home Builders; the Builders Association of Northern New Jersey and a member of its Board of Directors 1974-1976. He has a BA degree from Hobart College, Geneva, NY and attended post graduate courses at Seton Hall University in Real Estate. From 1961 to 1983 Philip built hundreds of homes and apartments, a multi-story 129,000 sf. office building an industrial subdivision of over 300,000 sf. and owned and operated one of the first racquetball courts on the east coast. In 1984, several years after his father's death, he joined the Cali Associates organization which was comprised of his uncles Angelo R. Cali and John J. Cali and cousins John R. Cali and Brant B. Cali. From 1984 to 1994 he was involved in building and planning several million square feet of office and mixed-use developments (i.e., Harsimus Cove, Jersey City, NJ; American Cyanimid, Bridgewater, NJ). When Cali Associates went public as Cali Realty Corp., a REIT (which is now Mack-Cali Realty Corp.) he was Senior Director of Acquisitions and Development. As Senior Director, he was part of the team that acquired over $2 Billion of assets and built over 3 million square feet of office buildings and a hotel from California to New Jersey In 2003 Philip joined his uncles and cousins in Cali Futures, LLC. Visiting hours are 2 - 6 pm on Sunday at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481, www.vpfh.com
. Funeral Mass is 10:00am on Tuesday at the St. Elizabeth Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Memorial contributions in Philip's memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777.