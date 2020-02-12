|
|
Philip H. Mizzone, Sr.
West Paterson - Philip H. Mizzone, Sr., 97, a life long resident of West Paterson, passed away on February 11, 2020. Phil was born in West Paterson on April 11, 1922 to the late Harry and Josephine (Monaco) Mizzone. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1943-1945 on board the destroyer, USS Benson. After returning home, Phil became a dedicated volunteer fireman of West Paterson Fire Co. #1 for many years reaching exempt status. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #238 in Woodland Park for over 60 years. Before retiring, Phil worked as a machinist at Curtiss-Wright, as a plumbing inspector for the Borough of Woodland Park and then as a building inspector and code official for the town. He was also a parishioner at St. Bonaventure Church in Paterson. In his spare time, Philip enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, golfing and cooking. But it was Phil's love of his family that defined him. His greatest joy was spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and truly enjoyed his many friends, as well. Phil was the beloved husband of Nellie (Jaworski) Mizzone for 68 years before her passing in 2011. He was the treasured Father of the Hon. Philip H. Mizzone, Jr. and his wife Judy, Marilyn D'Amato and her husband Andrew, Joan Strehl and her husband Robert, and Gary Mizzone, Esq. and his late wife Deborah. He was the adored grandfather of the Hon. Elissa Mizzone Testa and her husband John Testa, Esq., Vanessa Mizzone Pelligrini and her husband William, Dr. Andrew D'Amato, Jr. and his wife Christine, Drs. Ronald D'Amato and his wife Christa, Stephen D'Amato and his wife Lisa, Jesse Strehl and his wife Jessica, Bobby Strehl and his wife Jessica, Stephanie and Nicholas Mizzone, and the loving great-grandfather of 16. Phil was predeceased by his brothers John and Thomas Mizzone and his sister Beatrice DiGiulio and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14th from 2-4 & 7-9pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park, NJ. A funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday at 10:15am at St. Bonaventure Church, 74 Ramsey St., Paterson. Guests may meet at Santangelo Funeral Home at 9:15am. Entombment will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the West Paterson Fire Co. #1, 5 Brophy Lane, Woodland Park, NJ 07424. More at www.santangelofuneral.com