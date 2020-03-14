|
Philip J. Buckley
Fair Lawn - Philip J. Buckley, age 74, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born and raised in the Bronx, NY he resided in Fair Lawn for 44 years. He was a parishioner of St. Anne RC Church in Fair Lawn.
Prior to retiring, he was employed as a Surveyor with Con Edison in the Bronx for 45 years.
Beloved husband of the late Shelia (Gillen) Buckley. Loving and devoted father of Philip Buckley and wife Lori, Craig Buckley and wife Lauren and Brian Buckley. Cherished grandfather of Jordan, Julianna and Jax Buckley. Caring brother of Kathy Mezzaferro and the late Joan Cherry and Maureen Fallon. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass is planned for Wednesday, March 18, 2020 10:30 AM at St. Anne RC Church 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday 5 - 8 PM at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 (201) 797-3500.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Philip may be made to St. Anne RC Church. For additional information visit www.vpfairlawn.com.