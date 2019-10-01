Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Whitman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip K. Whitman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip K. Whitman Obituary
Philip K. Whitman

Fair Lawn - Philip K. Whitman, age 100, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on September 28, 2019. He served with the U.S. Navy from 1937 to 1941, first on the U.S.S. Saratoga and then on the U.S.S. Augusta. Philip then was a First Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps as a B-17 pilot. He was shot down on his fiftieth mission and became a German Prisoner of War. Philip was awarded the Air Medal with three oak leaf clusters, the Distinguished Flying Cross and a Purple Heart.

Beloved husband of the late Virginia E. Whitman. Loving father of Jerrold D. Whitman, Jacalyn C. McQuiston and Judith A. Whitman. Dear brother of the late David A. Whitman. Cherished grandfather of four.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now