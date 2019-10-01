|
|
Philip K. Whitman
Fair Lawn - Philip K. Whitman, age 100, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on September 28, 2019. He served with the U.S. Navy from 1937 to 1941, first on the U.S.S. Saratoga and then on the U.S.S. Augusta. Philip then was a First Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps as a B-17 pilot. He was shot down on his fiftieth mission and became a German Prisoner of War. Philip was awarded the Air Medal with three oak leaf clusters, the Distinguished Flying Cross and a Purple Heart.
Beloved husband of the late Virginia E. Whitman. Loving father of Jerrold D. Whitman, Jacalyn C. McQuiston and Judith A. Whitman. Dear brother of the late David A. Whitman. Cherished grandfather of four.