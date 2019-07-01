|
Philip Lore Jr.
North Arlington - Philip Lore Jr., 82, died June 30, 2019 at the St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.
Born in Jersey City he lived in North Arlington since 1972.
He worked as a supervisor for Maxwell House Coffee Company in Hoboken for 30 years before retiring 30 years ago.
Philip proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post # 4697 in North Arlington. He was a member and trustee of the Knights of Columbus, Queen of Peace Council 3428 in North Arlington.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the Parow Funeral Home, 185 Ridge Road, North Arlington on Tuesday, July 2nd from 4 to 8 p.m. Religious Service 7:30 p.m.
He is the beloved husband of Susan (nee Kane); the cherished father of Philip Lore III (Erin), Karen Lore (Diane);the dear step-father of Karen Gregor; the adored grandfather of John, Kaitlin, Samantha, Nicholas, Jaclyn, Dana, Anthony; the doting great- grandfather of Emma; and the loving brother of Dominic Lore, Anthony Lore, Teresa Mosca and Clara Braney. He will be greatly missed by many loving extended family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions in his memory to the Knights of Columbus, 194 River Road, North Arlington, N.J. 07031.