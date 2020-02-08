Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Philip M. Valcarcel Obituary
Philip M. Valcarcel

Milford, PA - Philip M. Valcarcel. 69, of Milford, PA passed away peacefully at home on January 11, 2020. Phil was born in Hackensack, NJ, the son of Teresa Dambra Valcarcel (deceased) and Phillip Valcarcel (deceased). He is survived by his sister Ramona Valcarcel McPherson. Phil most of his life in Hillsdale and Westwood, NJ. Phil is survived by his loving wife Kristine Reid Valcarcel; his daughter Tara Valcarcel Daltin (Haroldo); his grandson Gabriel Valcarcel Daltin.

His passion for photography and the arts was only surpassed by his love and pride for his daughter and grandson. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Sunday. February 16, 2020, from 1:00-4:00 p.m at the Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . For a guest book, directions, and other information please visit www.becker-funeralhome.com
