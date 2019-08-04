|
|
Philip Martin Buccellato
Hillsdale - Philip Martin Buccellato, 73, passed away on August 2, 2019. He was a dedicated family man, who started his life in Tunisia and immigrated to America at the age of 14. Phil was the owner of Buccellato and Company, a grain brokerage, and was a pillar in the grain industry. A true renaissance man, sharp witted, and someone you could always go to for advice, Phil spent his life trying to make life better for his children and grandchildren.
Phil is survived by his wife Mary Ann, his daughter Brigitte and two sons Joseph and Philip. He had four grandchildren; Gavin, Mia, Felix, and August. We will be honoring his life this coming Monday 8/5/19 from 4pm - 8pm at Becker Funeral Home. 219 Kinderkamack Rd, Westwood, NJ 07675. The Funeral Mass celebrating Phil's life and faith will be held at Our Lady Mother of the Church, Woodcliff Lake, NJ on Tuesday at 9AM. Interment will follow at Linden Hill Cemetery, Brooklyn, NY.