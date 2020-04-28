Resources
Philip N. Grisanti


1939 - 2020
Lafayette - Philip N. Grisanti, 80, of Lafayette, formerly of Clifton, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. Born in Passaic, Mr. Grisanti resided in Clifton for most of his life. More recently, he has been living in Sussex County. Before retirement, he was employed as a custodian with the Clifton Board of Education primarily at School #16 on Grove Street. Mr. Grisanti was a parishioner of St. Paul R.C. Church in Clifton.

He was predeceased by his parents, Nicholas and Fanny (nee Sessanta) Grisanti.

Survivors include: his beloved wife, Phyllis M. Grisanti; his son, Robert Grisanti and his wife, Michelle; his daughter, Ronni Merwede; two grandchildren, Amanda Brielle and Justin Tyler; his brother, Anthony Grisanti; and his sister, Anna Rose LoPinto.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution to Tunnel To Towers COVID-19 Heroes Fund, https://tunnel2towers.org/covid-19-heroes/

Arrangements are by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, Clifton. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com for online condolences and future updates on the services.
