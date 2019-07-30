|
|
Philip Paul
McCue, Jr.
Lodi - Philip Paul McCue, Jr., 70, of Lodi, formerly of Bogota, passed on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Prior he had lived, worked and raised his family in Chicago, Illinois.
Devoted son to the late Philip and Lucille McCue. Beloved husband to the late Tammy (nee Kania). Father of Clifford McCue and his wife Jillian and Jamie Collyard and her husband Chris. Loving grandfather of six grandchildren. Dearest brother to Michael McCue, Colleen Lamberty, Eileen Pinto, Kevin McCue, Chris McCue, Matthew McCue and the late Tommy McCue and Maureen Sutter. Philip is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
The Funeral will be private. Arrangements conducted by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, Hackensack. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com