Philip Richard Martorelli



Huntington Station, NY - Philip Richard Martorelli, 78, son of the late Rose and Richard Martorelli of Bogota, New Jersey, passed away on July 12, 2020. Born in Hoboken, New Jersey on August 2, 1941, Phil attended St. Joseph's Grammar School, Bogota; graduated from St. Peter's Prep, Jersey City in 1959 where he had stellar football and baseball careers. As a stand-out halfback and safety, he led the Prep to an undefeated championship season in 1958. As a short stop for Prep's Varsity baseball team he garnered the honors of All State and All Decades Player for the Star Ledger's Team of the Century. He was offered many football scholarships and chose Holy Cross College in MA. Completing his ROTC program at graduation in 1963, he entered the Air Force where he served for 4 years; two of which he was stationed in Japan. He retired from the Air Force as a Captain. With his degree in Economics, Phil had a career with Pfizer, Inc. and Alza in pharmaceutical sales until his retirement.



He is survived by his beloved wife Lorraine of 54 years, his devoted children Laura McMorrow (Michael), Deanna Dunn (Thomas) and Philip II. He was an awesome grandfather to Michael and Ashlyn McMorrow, Tommy, Brady and Connor Dunn.



He is also survived by his sister, Carmela Hollenbach, brothers in-law James Hollenbach, Russell Lomauro, sisters-in-law Dorothy Palko and MaryAnn Lomauro. Phil was a very supportive, loving uncle to his 9 nieces and nephews and 14 great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Donald Palko.



For Phil's lifelong dedication as Holy Cross College supporter, he was recognized as outstanding loyal alumni, class of 1963. Phil was a consummate family man; always present at family events; analyzing plays and cheering for the New York Giants. Phil was always a caring, loyal gentleman who will be missed by his family, relatives and many life long friends.



Phil was buried at Calverton National Cemetery, L.I. with military honors on July 29, 2020, at a private ceremony.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store