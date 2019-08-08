Resources
Garfield - Philip S. Cangelosi, 67, originally from Garfield, entered eternal rest on Sunday August 4th 2019. Philip attended Miami Dade University and served in the U.S. Army. Philip is predeceased by his mother, Virginia Cangelosi and survived by his father, Joseph M. Cangelosi of Windermere Florida. Philip is survived by his Brother Angelo Cangelosi and Sister-in-law Janet Cangelosi, Sister Mary Marino and Brother-in-law, Michael Marino, Sister Joanne Cangelosi, Brother Joseph Cangelosi Jr. and Sister-in-law Leemary Cangelosi, Brother John Cangelosi and Sister-in-law Barbara Cangelosi. Philip is survived by many Nieces and Nephews he Loved dearly. Philip has been granted his wish of cremation. A private immediate family gathering will follow.
