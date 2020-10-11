Phillip H. Simone
Little Falls - Simone, Phillip H. (Phil), 67, of Little Falls, passed away peacefully at home on October 10, 2020 surrounded by his family. Phil was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother who will be greatly missed.
Beloved husband of wife Marlene R. Simone (nee Smethers). Devoted father of Philip Simone and wife Taralynn and Charles Simone. Adoring grandfather of Jianna and Alexa Simone. Dear brother of Michael Simone Jr. and wife Valerie, Richard Simone and wife Karen. Also survived by his sister-in-law Susan Richardson and husband David. Phil was a cherished uncle to his nieces and nephews.
A long time resident of Little Falls, Phil was born and raised in West Paterson. He graduated from Passaic Valley High School in 1971. Phil began working for the Township of Little Falls Public Works in 1976 and became Township Superintendent of Public Works in 1989, loving every day he worked until the present. Because of his occupation, Phil was a member of numerous associations including the New Jersey Public Works Association and the Water Environment Federation.
Phil was a member of Singac Fire Company #3 for 44 years and held the rank of First Assistant Chief for several years. He was also a member of the West Paterson Fire Company #3 for 7 years. Due to his many years of service Phil was an Exempt Fireman in the state of New Jersey. He was a long time parishioner of Holy Angels RC Church in Little Falls.
Phil was most known for his unwavering love for his family, kind heart, quick wit and never wavered to provide a helping hand when needed. He was an avid fan of Harry Potter and loved Disney World. He will be missed by all that knew him.
The family will receive their friends on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Gaita Memorial Home, 154 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Little Falls. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 9:30 AM at Holy Angels RC Church, Little Falls. Arrive at the funeral home at 8:45 AM. Entombment to follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Singac Fire Company #3 at www.singacfire.com
or 517 Main St., Little Falls, NJ 07424. www.gaitamh.com