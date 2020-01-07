|
Philomena A. Astarita
Rockleigh - Philomena A. Astarita "Phyllis" (nee Schettini), 89, of Rockleigh for 3 ½ years, formerly of East Rutherford for a few years and prior was from Emerson for over 45 years, passed away on January 4, 2020. She was born in New York City. Prior to retiring at the age of 70, she was the proprietor of Phyllis' Wallpaper Parlour in Oradell for 20 years. Mrs. Astarita was a parishioner of Assumption Church in Emerson and made her sacraments and was married in St. Anthony's Church in New York City. Phyllis was a great cook. She loved her sons and 12 grandchildren, the Jersey Shore, NYC and the Village, Neapolitan songs, and her St. Anthony. Beloved wife of the late Eugene M. Astarita. Loving mother of Thomas Astarita and his wife Debra, Fr. Joseph Astarita, Eugene Astarita and his wife Jean Marie, James Astarita and his wife Peggy and the late Robert Astarita. Cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Enrico Schettini. Visitation will be held in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 120 Hoboken Rd., East Rutherford on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment Cemetery of the Ascension, Monsey, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the St. Josephs Food Pantry. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.