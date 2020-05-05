Philomena Agnes
Totowa - Philomena J. Agnes, 92, passed away Sunday Evening, May 3, 2020.
Born in Bronx, New York, Ms. Agnes came to Paterson as a child. She resided in Little Falls for most of her life before moving to Little Sisters of the Poor in Totowa in 1999. She retired as a Supervisor of the Information Services Desk at St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson. Previously, she was a Home Health Aid with Passaic County Homemakers as well as maintaining a Private Duty practice.
Philomena was a devoted parishioner of Holy Angels RC Church, Little Falls where she was active as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, Member of the Choir, Member of the Rosary Society and acquired many friends and visited the sick.
She was Past President (Six terms) of the Secular Franciscan Order, which she was a member of since 1972.
Philomena was predeceased by her parents, Pasquale and Rose (nee Toscano) Desopo; by her three brothers, Robert, James and Richard Desopo and her brother in law, Philip Talerico.
Survivors include: her two sisters, Amelia (Molly) Talerico of Pequannock and Josephine and her husband, Thomas Cantisano of Totowa; her brother, Benjamin and his wife, Anna Desopo of Waco, TX; his two sisters in law, Karen Desopo of Carlstadt, NJ and Ann I. Desopo of Lafayette, NJ; twenty nieces and nephews and God Mother to many.
Private Graveside Services were held under the supervision of Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls. Those wishing may make a memorial contribution to St. Joseph's Home for the Elderly, 140 Shepherd Lane, Totowa, NJ 07512. Online condolences may be left on her Tribute Wall at bizubparker.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.