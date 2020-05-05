Philomena Agnes
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Philomena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philomena Agnes

Totowa - Philomena J. Agnes, 92, passed away Sunday Evening, May 3, 2020.

Born in Bronx, New York, Ms. Agnes came to Paterson as a child. She resided in Little Falls for most of her life before moving to Little Sisters of the Poor in Totowa in 1999. She retired as a Supervisor of the Information Services Desk at St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson. Previously, she was a Home Health Aid with Passaic County Homemakers as well as maintaining a Private Duty practice.

Philomena was a devoted parishioner of Holy Angels RC Church, Little Falls where she was active as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, Member of the Choir, Member of the Rosary Society and acquired many friends and visited the sick.

She was Past President (Six terms) of the Secular Franciscan Order, which she was a member of since 1972.

Philomena was predeceased by her parents, Pasquale and Rose (nee Toscano) Desopo; by her three brothers, Robert, James and Richard Desopo and her brother in law, Philip Talerico.

Survivors include: her two sisters, Amelia (Molly) Talerico of Pequannock and Josephine and her husband, Thomas Cantisano of Totowa; her brother, Benjamin and his wife, Anna Desopo of Waco, TX; his two sisters in law, Karen Desopo of Carlstadt, NJ and Ann I. Desopo of Lafayette, NJ; twenty nieces and nephews and God Mother to many.

Private Graveside Services were held under the supervision of Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls. Those wishing may make a memorial contribution to St. Joseph's Home for the Elderly, 140 Shepherd Lane, Totowa, NJ 07512. Online condolences may be left on her Tribute Wall at bizubparker.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-4700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved